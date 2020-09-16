Keep the Bruce Clean & Green Update: Merchandise Back In Stock

Submitted by KTBC&G

Keep the Bruce Clean and Green (KTBC&G) has taken a low profile this season due to the pandemic. There has been less signage in town and on Highway 6, no green tomato cage blitzes on long weekends and a lot less green bags along the streets to collect garbage. Sadly, the sides of the roads and trails show it! We have not encouraged community cleanups because that remains a personal decision in this pandemic time. Thankfully, some residents and businesses continue to do their part.

We thank Hugh Stevenson for asking for more green bags as he walks daily into town and picks up garbage along the way. We thank Justin Wilson and grandparents Frank and Carol Wilson for cleaning up garbage due to improper garbage coverage/protection from animals. (Keep the Bruce Clean and Green is working on a solution for that!) We thank Ron and Pat Williams for placing a bag in front of their home to collect garbage. We thank the Blue Bay Motel for displaying our sign.

Extra special kudos to Diver’s Den for arranging an underwater and harbour clean up on an inclement weather day in August! These are just a few who share our passion to Keep The Bruce Clean and Green.

Bottle Return Remains Open

Our bottle return remains open, so please contact Bunkey at 519-596-2649 if you would like us to pick up your bottles or bottle and can returns can be dropped off at 182 Cape Hurd Road. Just look for our sign. All money collected goes back into the community.

Please remember to cover up your bags of garbage with a blanket or a towel when it is placed outside for pick up. The birds and animals love to scavenge and strew the garbage about.

T-Shirts, Hats & Bumper Stickers Back in Stock

Model sporting the newest KTBC&G t-shirt and hat design.

People have asked to buy more T-shirts and we are happy to say our supply has been replenished… with a slightly new look! We have added the words “Bruce Peninsula, Canada” underneath our logo! The T-shirt cost is $20.00, hats are $15.00, kids T-shirts are $12.00 and bumper stickers are $5.00. We thank Reader’s Haven in Tobermory and Lamblicious in Wiarton for selling our products. Alternatively, you can email us at “keepthebruceclean@gmail.com” to place an order. We also invite you to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Stay safe and know that what you do, really does make a difference!

With thanks,

Keep The Bruce Clean and Green!