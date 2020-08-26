Tobermory Foodbank News:“It All Begins With Sharing”

Submitted by Linda Godhue

Food Banks Canada states in its most recent report “It all begins with Sharing”. And how true that is with our Community. Individuals, Organizations, Businesses, and Churches have always generously supported the Tobermory Food Bank, but for the last five months the support has been overwhelming.

We have all been reading about the wonderful work of Julie Carpenter of Miller Lake who has made so many masks and donated the proceeds to Tobermory and Lion’s Head Food Banks and other charities. Since April Julie has donated $4,500 to the Tobermory Food Bank alone.

The Tobermory Food Bank has received support from outside the Community as well from Bruce Power, Second Harvest, Habitat for Humanity and grants forwarded through Grey Bruce United Way. This is a time of uncertainty for everyone and Food Security is a factor in a great many lives, even for those who may be working.

We are very grateful to our wonderful volunteers in this difficult time who have come to the Food Bank on every Tuesday to serve our clients in a safe way for the clients and themselves. But again, without the above- mentioned support, our shelves would not have been stocked to meet our clients’ needs.

Very good news that the Lion’s Head Food Bank has found a new home that permits physical distancing. Again, an example of community support from originally the Revival Centre that housed them for many years and now the Pentecostal Country Church on Highway 6. We have heard so many times from so many sources “we are all in this together”; it is more than an expression here on the Bruce.

As fall approaches and winter not too long after, we do not know what that will bring, but we know that in this community it is all about the quote from Food Banks Canada “It all begins with Sharing”.

As of Tuesday September 8th, the Tobermory Food Bank will resume its 1-3 p.m. hours at the Meeting Place. If you have any questions regarding the Tobermory Food Bank, please call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-7010. If you wish to donate you can send an e-transfer to tobermoryfoodbank@gmail.com or you can mail a cheque to Jennifer Dewey at 211 Eagle Rd. Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0