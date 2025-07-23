Hooked on the Bruce 5th Annual Rug Show & Tea August 2nd

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

The August Long Weekend has many events happening in Lion’s Head and you don’t want to miss the Hooked on the Bruce Rug Show and Tea. If you are curious about the art of rug hooking, appreciate the creativity of finer arts or love to see the creativity of our local crafters and artists, be sure to add our Rug Show and Tea to your list of ‘must attend’ events. The show happens Saturday, August 2nd, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at the Friendship Club beside the arena. Admission is free.

Our many projects of all descriptions are featured including some vintage ones. The older pieces tend to use a more muted palette but are beautiful nonetheless. It is truly fascinating to see the unique interpretation of the same pattern hooked by different artists. Be sure to stop by the demonstration area. You can see work being done in real time, may even take a stab at it yourself. Don’t forget to enjoy tea, goodies and small sandwiches at the Tea Room. Viewing all that wonderful work can really work up an appetite.

So who are we?

We are one of 60 branches of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild (OHCG) established in 1966. Our local branch has been meeting for approximately twenty years. Currently we have 29 members with our numbers growing every year. We are a group of welcoming, encouraging and creative people of all skill levels from beginner to artisan. Many members are prolific in producing their creations and everyone assists ‘newbies’ with tips and tricks. If you’ve ever thought about rug hooking as a hobby, please visit. We meet every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head.

You’ve read this far, so you likely have a few questions about rug hooking. It is a very old craft that grew in Canada around 150 years ago. It began even earlier in the Maritimes, around the early 1800s. The importance of that history was acknowledged by The Hooked Rug Museum in Nova Scotia in 2011. Traditionally women would embellish their homes by using and reusing fabrics. Many of us are familiar with the art of quilting. Rug hooking, like quilting, was a means of adding comfort to the home, while ensuring that nothing went to waste. Not all pieces were completely utilitarian, though. Women would use their creativity to make works of art which, at the time, were likely underappreciated for their unique beauty.

Rug hooking pulls thin, colourful strips of wool fabric or yarn through a firmly woven backing fabric. The tool to do that started out as a bent nail but has evolved into a hook, somewhat like a crochet hook, hence rug hooking. It has become a crafted art where colour shading, geometrics, textural dimensions, and adaptations have become delightful challenges.

So come to Hooked on the Bruce’s 5th Annual Rug Show and Tea, and experience this unique art for yourself. See you on August 2nd.