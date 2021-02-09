BPHS Foundation Hooked on Health Lottery SOLD OUT!

Media Release

January 21, 2020 – Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation Board and Staff are thrilled to announce that their annual Hooked on Health Lottery has sold out! Hooked on Health is an annual winter lottery which raises funds for new or replacement medical equipment for the Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals.

BPHSF Executive Director, April Patry shared “we are just so incredibly impressed and grateful for our community’s response and participation in this year’s Hooked on Health lottery. The success of this fundraiser completes our campaign to raise $138,000 for a fleet of defibrillators and transport monitors for both Peninsula hospitals. This will ensure that our healthcare professionals are equipped with modern medical equipment to best help patients experiencing a cardiac emergency.”

Very uniquely, all of the cash prizing is provided by the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, located in Wiarton, and the Peninsula Family Health Team located in Lion’s Head.

Dr. Grigg shared that “the Wiarton docs (of Grey Bruce Health Services and the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization) are happy to support our community’s efforts to fund essential medical equipment for the Wiarton Hospital. We rely on fundraising to keep these tools up-to-date and we are thankful for the tremendous community support reflected by this year’s successful Hooked on Health lottery.”

Dr. VanderStelt of the Peninsula Family Health Team, echoed Dr. Grigg’s sentiment saying “as both health care workers and users of our local health care system, we are more then happy to support the community effort to raise funds for important medical equipment. I feel so grateful and also energized by the overwhelming response from the community that has led to the Hooked on Health Lottery being sold out this year! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!”

BPHSF would like to applaud the efforts of so many of our community members who support their hospital by participating in fundraising events like Hooked on Health. There is very little government funding provided for medical equipment & technology, and facility upgrades. That being said, the support of our local communities plays a critical role in the quality of health care that we have come to expect here, close to home.