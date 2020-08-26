Bruce Peninsula OPP Report:Stunt Driving, Assaults, Impaired Drivers, and Graffiti;

Media Release

ANOTHER STUNT DRIVER CHARGED ON BRUCE PENINSULA

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 18, 2020 at 7:59 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a white southbound car for excessive speed on Highway 6, near Spry Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

This car was travelling over 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged the driver, a 24 year old from North York, ON with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

This driver was issued a Provincial Summons, a seven day drivers licence suspension and this vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

ASSAULT AT RESTAURANT IN HEPWORTH

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 16th, 2020 at 12:08 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a disturbance at a restaurant on Bruce Street in Hepworth, ON.

A group of young adults, who were at the restaurant, were confronted by two older adults and they argued. The situation escalated to physical violence and one person was punched, resulting in minor injuries to the victim. The fight ended and the older males drove away from the restaurant. The licence plate was provided to police.

Police located and stopped this involved vehicle on Highway 10 in Grey Highlands, ON.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 41 year old from Scarborough, ON with assault, section 266, Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and must appear in Ontario Court of Justice on October 27, 2020.

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT LEADS TO IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 14, 2020 at 11:09 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a possible impaired driver that had just left a campground in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police patrolled the area, located and stopped this vehicle on Highway 6, near Cameron Lake Road. The driver was displaying signs of impairment, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton. A breath test, conducted by a qualified Intoxilyzer operator at the detachment, recorded readings nearly twice the legal limit (80 mgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood).

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 31 year old from Sarnia, ON with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CC.

The accused’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 22, 2020.

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT LEADS TO CHARGES

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 16, 2020 at 8:27 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a possible impaired driver on McCurdy Drive in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police attended and located this vehicle. There was open alcohol in this vehicle. The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton. A breath test was conducted by a qualified Intoxilyzer operator at the detachment.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 22 year old from Brampton, ON with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada and having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, section 32(1) Liquor Licence Act.

The accused’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 29, 2020.

IMPAIRED DRIVER REMOVED FROM THE ROAD

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 14, 2020 at 1:23 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a suspicious vehicle on Pike Bay Road, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police patrolled the area, located and stopped this vehicle. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton. A breath test, conducted by a qualified Intoxilyzer operator at the detachment, recorded readings nearly twice the legal limit (80 mgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 25 year old from La Presentation, QC with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and operation while impaired

with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CC.

The accused’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 22, 2020.

MORE STUNT DRIVERS CHARGED ON BRUCE PENINSULA

Between Friday, August 14th and Sunday, August 17th, 2020, Grey Bruce OPP charged the following seven motorists with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA) on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

-August 14th – 08:25 a.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 29 year old from Etobicoke, ON.

-August 15th – 2:15 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white sport utility vehicle (suv) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 155 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 59 year old from Brampton, ON.

-August 15th – 3:01 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 22 year old from Brampton, ON.

-August 17th – 1:11 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a red SUV on Highway 6, near Red Bay Road, South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling more than 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 56 year old from Kitchener, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

-August 15th – 09:36 a.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey car on Highway 6, near Ferndale, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 115 km/h in this posted 60 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 20 year old from Mississauga, ON.

-August 15th – 10:48 a.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Little Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 21 year old from Markham, ON.

-August 15th – 4:25 p.m. – Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey suv on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was a 32 year old from Waterloo, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a seven day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to report unsafe driving, including excessive speeding and aggressive driving.

STUNT DRIVER CHARGED ON BRUCE PENINSULA

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 11, 2020 at 8:48 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey sport utility vehicle (suv) on Highway 6, near Bruce Road 9, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 31 year old from Windsor, ON with stunt driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, a seven day drivers licence suspension and their vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

Slow Down and Drive Safe.

GRAFFITI SUSPECT ARRESTED IN TOBERMORY

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 10, 2020 at 8:17 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised that several businesses and locations in Tobermory, ON were tagged with graffiti.

Police attended the area and located witnesses who were able to assist police in identifying the suspect responsible for all of the damage.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 36 year old from Toronto, Ontario with five counts of Mischief, destroys or damages property, section 430(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused has been released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 19, 2020.

GREY BRUCE OPP SPOT LIGHT ON DETACHMENT COMMANDER

(CHATSWORTH, ON) – The Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomes Acting Inspector Paul Schambers to the counties.

On August 2nd, 2020, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police welcomed a new Detachment Commander. Acting Inspector Paul Schambers is returning to his roots. Paul was raised in the Wiarton area.

Grey Bruce OPP Acting Inspector Paul Schambers

Paul began his policing career with the Toronto Police Service in 1990. In 1996, he transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police were he has remained ever since. He has completed duration postings in Kanata and Gogama before returning to the Guelph detachment. Paul went on to be a detective with Anti-Rackets and the Child Exploitation Unit. He was a Detective Sergeant with the Professional Standards Bureau and served as the Sergeant Major for West Region. Paul was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in 2014 and served in both Renfrew and Wellington Counties. He recently served as the interim Detachment Commander and Acting Inspector role at the Ottawa detachment.

Acting Inspector Schambers looks forward to serving the citizens of Grey and Bruce Counties.

IMPAIRED BOATER CHARGED

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 9, 2020 at 4:49 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the marina in Tobermory, ON for a dispute that had just occurred between two boaters. The argument escalated and one of the involved boaters threw a lit cigarette onto the other boat.

Officers attended and spoke to all of the involved parties. The one boat operator was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance (boat). The boat operator physically resisted with the officer. A bystander assisted during the arrest.

The arrested person was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton. A breath test, conducted by a Qualified Breath Technician at the detachment, recorded readings over the legal limit of 80 milligrams (mgs) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 44 year old from London, ON with the following offences:

-Operation of a conveyance (boat) while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CC

-Resist peace officer, section 129(a) CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to attend Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 19, 2020.