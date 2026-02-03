One Person Deceased Following Motor Vehicle Collision in Sauble Beach 

OPP Media Release

(South Bruce Peninsula, ON) – One person is deceased and four others were injured following a collision involving two motor vehicles in the Municipality of the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

On January 31, 2026, shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with South Bruce Fire Department, Grey County EMS and Bruce County EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sauble Falls Parkway near Sixth Street North in the community of Sauble Beach.

An 83-year-old male was pronounced deceased in hospital following transport, while another passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance to a local trauma centre. Three other passengers are being treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Sauble Falls Parkway between Sixth Street North and Sauble Falls Road remained closed as members OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) assisted the Grey Bruce County OPP with investigating the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Updates will be provided when available.

The Grey Bruce County OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Multiple Charges Laid In Ongoing Telecommunication Wire Theft Investigation

(GREY BRUCE, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals in connection with telecommunication‑wire thefts that have affected several OPP detachment areas across southwestern Ontario.

Throughout 2025, the theft of telecommunication wire has been a recurring issue in the Grey Bruce, Wellington, and Dufferin OPP detachment areas. Suspects have been cutting poles and wire, removing the wire, and stripping it for copper before selling it to scrap yards. Each incident results in approximately $5,000 – $10,000 in damage and disrupts 911 service for surrounding communities until repairs can be completed.

On January 7, 2026, Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a suspicious vehicle north of Wiarton. Officers attended and discovered a utility pole that had been partially cut. The suspects had left the scene; however, the complainant provided officers with detailed descriptions and photographs of the individuals and their vehicle.

Later that same day, officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle stuck on Highway 6 south of Chatsworth. Police attended and determined that the individuals associated with the vehicle were responsible for the earlier damage to the pole. Both parties were arrested, charged, and later released.

On January 8, 2026, further investigation revealed that one of the individuals had provided false information to police. Officers later located both individuals operating a stolen snowmobile. They were both arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged the following individuals:

-A 26-year-old, from Chatsworth

• Mischief Over $5,000 – CC

• Mischief Endangering Life – CC

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited – CC

• Fail to Comply with Release Order – CC

-A 35-year-old, from Milton

• Mischief Over $5,000 – CC

• Mischief Endangering Life – CC

• Obstruct Peace Officer – CC

• Personation with Intent – CC

Both accused were held for a bail hearing on January 9, 2026, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound. The 26-year-old was remanded into custody, while the 35-year-old was released on a Form 11. Both have future court dates scheduled.

The OPP continues to work with partner agencies to address ongoing wire thefts and protect critical infrastructure. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.