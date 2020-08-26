Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Update: Used Book Sale Postponed to 2021

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

As you are probably aware, the Lion’s Head Library has re-opened. Please be sure to check their website https://library.brucecounty.on.ca/locations/lions-head, for lots of interesting library information.

Due to Covid 19 and the safety precautions that were necessary, we were regretfully unable to hold our annual Friends of the Library Used Book Sale. At this time, the Friends and the Lion’s Head Library are not collecting any used books, so be sure to hold onto them until next year for our second, and even better, used book sale.

Stay healthy and keep reading.