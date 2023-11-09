Bruce Peninsula OPP Responded To 26 Collisions In 29 Hours

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 26 collisions over a 29-hour period between October 31, 2023, and November 1, 2023.

Between October 31, 2023, at 6:33 a.m., and October 31, 2023, at 9:44 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to 13 motor vehicle collisions. Four of the collisions were versus a deer and four of the collisions were road/weather related.

Between November 1, 2023, at 5:26 a.m. and November 1, 2023, at 11:10 a.m., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to 13 more motor vehicle collisions. One of the collisions were versus a deer and six of the collisions were road/weather related.

Many of the other collisions were between two vehicles and drivers not driving according to road conditions may have been a factor.

The OPP want to provide the public with some winter driving tips:

• Have winter tires installed on your vehicle. Winter tires can improve traction in snow and icy conditions.

• Plan-ahead and check the weather. Use Ontario 511 (511on.ca) to check road conditions.

• Properly clean snow and ice from your windows, lights, mirrors and roof. This will assist with visibility and help avoid having ice and debris falling off your vehicle.

• Drive according to the conditions. Many collisions on our roadways occur because drivers are travelling too fast for the road conditions.

• Steer gently on curves and in slippery conditions. Hard braking, quick acceleration and sudden gear changes can cause you to skid.

• Give other vehicles room to stop. Leave adequate room between you and other vehicles.

• Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high energy food, flashlight, matches and a candle.

If you see snow, go slow.

Fifteen Car-Deer Collisions In Seven Days

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to 25 collisions in 7 days with 15 of the collisions being a motor vehicle versus a deer.

Between 7:20 p.m. on October 23, 2023, and 7:08 a.m. on October 30, 2023, officers responded to 15 crashes involving deer. No injuries were reported at any of the scenes.

The Grey Bruce OPP is reminding drivers of the following tips to help reduce the chances of hitting a deer:

• Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise. These are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.

• Drive with caution when moving through areas known to have a large deer population. Remember – deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others may be nearby.

• When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

• Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away.

• Slow down. The slower you go; the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer.

• Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

• Always wear your seat belt. Most people injured in deer-vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

• Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer.