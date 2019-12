OPP Auxilliary officers Tom Buckley (left) and Dan Forbes (right) accept a foodbank donation from Val Anderson at the annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event held outside Peacocks Foodland December 7th.

The annual event collects donations for the Tobermory Foodbank to assist families in need this holiday season.

A big thanks to Peacocks Foodland who pre-packs convenient donation bags with items that are of particular need this time of year.