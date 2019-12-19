Community Foundation of Grey Bruce Funds Books for Lion’s Head Children

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library distributed books to a long line up of children following the Santa Claus Parade on December 7. Almost 100 books and reusable shopping bags were handed out by Donna Hambleton and Susanne Smith after children visited with Santa at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall.

There was a great selection of books for babies and children up to 10 years of age. This was a first for Lion’s Head, enabled by generous funding from the Community Foundation of Grey Bruce and was very well received by families in our community.

Friends sponsor visit from Author Eric Zweig

On Friday November 22nd, Eric Zweig, author of many books including: The Ultimate Book of Hockey Trivia for Kids; The Toronto Maple Leafs and Art Ross: The Hockey Legend Who Built the Bruins, visited the Lion’s Head Branch to talk about his books, his love of hockey and what is required to write fiction and non-fiction books that interests readers.

The children that attended the program had great questions and shared their own stories of their hockey escapades.

Thank you to the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library for making this visit possible!