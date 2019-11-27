Movies Continue at Parks Visitor Centre

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck

The movies at the park have been going really well! Thank you goes to the Park for keeping the theatre open and to the Friends of the Parks for purchasing the license to show the movies!

Any donations received go to the Friends of the Tobermory Library to assist with programs at the library so thank you to all who donate.

December movies:

• December 6 – The Aftermath

• December 13 – The Kitchen

• December 20 – The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

The movies will stop for the holidays and begin again starting January 3rd:

• January 3 – Where’d You Go Bernadette

• January 10 – Ad Astra

• January 17 – Judy

• January 24 – The Goldfinch

• January 31 – Joker