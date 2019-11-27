Community Christmas Cantata Choir Performs December 17 & 18

Submitted by David Warder

The Community Christmas Cantata Choir has been rehearsing since mid-October for this year’s performance of “Were You There on That Christmas Night?”, a Christmas Musical by Lloyd Larson, based on the familiar Natalie Sleeth song with the same title.

The choir has also been working on three other pieces of new music that will be incorporated into the program. For one of these pieces, students from Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) will be accompanying the choir with hand chimes. I am also hoping that these students will perform a couple of pieces on their own, but this has yet to be confirmed. Their performance(s) will likely be a highlight of the evening.

Every year, the choir donates the net proceeds from its performances to support our local community. The Music Department at BPDS has been a recipient of a portion of these funds every year since at least 2013. I am pleased that some of these students will be performing with us. Maybe this will be the beginning of a new tradition. This year, the choir voted to give the net proceeds of its performances entirely to the BPDS Music Department.

The program will include the usual carol sing-a-longs, a variety of soloists and duets, and a social time to visit and enjoy some Christmas goodies.

Performances are Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18 at the Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road, Lion’s Head. Admission is $10 (to cover choir expenses with the surplus going to the BPDS Music Department) PLUS a food donation for the Food Bank.