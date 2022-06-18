Chi-Cheemaun Festival 2022 Schedule of Events – June 18

Pancake Breakfast
8am-11am

at the Community Centre, courtesy of Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

Tobermory Library Book Sale
11am-2pm

at the Library

Car Show
12pm-4pm

at the Ferry Parking Lot

Pickleball Open House
10am-4pm

at the Tennis Courts. Come out and play!

Cardboard Boat Races
Starts 2pm

at the Harbour. Show up early for a good spot to watch!

Fireworks
at dusk

over the harbour

At the Baseball Diamond

J.P. Johnstone Ball Tournament
11am-8pm

Food Booth
Opens 10am

courtesy of Tobermory Primary Place

Beer Gardens
Opens 11am

