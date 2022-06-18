Chi-Cheemaun Festival 2022 Schedule of Events – June 18

Events Around Tobermory

Pancake Breakfast

8am-11am

at the Community Centre, courtesy of Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

Tobermory Library Book Sale

11am-2pm

at the Library

Car Show

12pm-4pm

at the Ferry Parking Lot

Pickleball Open House

10am-4pm

at the Tennis Courts. Come out and play!

Cardboard Boat Races

Starts 2pm

at the Harbour. Show up early for a good spot to watch!

Fireworks

at dusk

over the harbour