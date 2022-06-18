Chi-Cheemaun Festival 2022 Schedule of Events – June 18

Events Around Tobermory
Pancake Breakfast
8am-11am
at the Community Centre, courtesy of Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary
Tobermory Library Book Sale
11am-2pm
at the Library
Car Show
12pm-4pm
at the Ferry Parking Lot
Pickleball Open House
10am-4pm
at the Tennis Courts. Come out and play!
Cardboard Boat Races
Starts 2pm
at the Harbour. Show up early for a good spot to watch!
Fireworks
at dusk
over the harbour
At the Baseball Diamond
J.P. Johnstone Ball Tournament
11am-8pm
Food Booth
Opens 10am
courtesy of Tobermory Primary Place