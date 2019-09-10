Dr. Appelton Recognized With Medical Teaching Practices Award

Submitted by Pamela Loughlean, PFHT

Dr. Alison Appelton has been awarded the 2018-2019 Hollister King Teaching Practices Preceptor Award from the Department of Family & Community Medicine at the University of Toronto.

The award is given annually to one physician preceptor who best exemplifies the principles of Family Medicine.

Over the past nine years, she has been a great teacher and resource for many medical students and residents who come to our community and have their first experience in rural family practice in our clinics and hospital.

Congratulations Dr. Appelton on this well deserved achievement.