221 Stunt Drivers Charged Since January on Hwy 6

OPP Media Release

LABOUR DAY LONG WEEKEND RECAP

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to 279 calls for service over this past Labour Day long weekend. Officers received 55 traffic complaints from concerned members of the public. 13 motor vehicle collisions were reported, all were minor in nature with minor injuries. A boat collision, involving 2 vessels on Georgian Bay, resulted in two people receiving serious injuries.

Traffic enforcement on Highway 6 continued over the weekend with 44 drivers being charged with speeding and 9 drivers were charged with stunt driving-50 kilometres an hour or more over the posted speed limit. Over the weekend, a total of 13 drivers were charged with stunt driving in the Grey Bruce detachment area. The drivers lost their vehicle for 7 days, their driver’s licence for 7 days and they were served with a summons to attend court to answer to the charge.

From May 16 to September 3, 2019, 730 Provincial Offence Notices for speeding were served to drivers on Highway 6, between Wiarton and Tobermory.

In 2019, January 1st to September 3rd, Grey Bruce OPP have charged 221 driver with stunt driving, 176 of the charges have been on Highway 6, a 75km length of highway between Wiarton and Tobermory.

Vehicle stopped on Highway 6, mid-morning

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On September 1, 2019 at 9:54 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a (grey) car travelling southbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed, south of Ferndale. The vehicle was travelling at a speed greater than 130 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was read a breath demand for an approved roadside screening device. The breath result received from the driver registered as “F” for fail, indicating a concentration greater than of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver was arrested and transported to Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Wiarton.

A 23 year old from St. Catherines has been charged with the following offences:

-Operation of motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

-Operation of motor vehicle while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80, section 320.14(1)(b) CC

-Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed, section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act

The accused has been released on a Promise to Appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 19, 2019.

BOAT COLLISION OFF OF WHITE CLOUD ISLAND

Involving 2 vessels, serious injuries

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – On August 31, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a boat collision on Georgian Bay off the west side of White Cloud Island. The collision involved two vessels, a 46 foot cruiser operated by a 51 year old individual and a 17 ½ foot bow rider operated by a 61 year old individual. There were 4 persons on the bow rider.

Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit and Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene. Two occupants, driver and 26 year old passenger from the smaller vessel, were transported to hospital by Bruce County Paramedics with serious injuries.

Both vessels were significantly damaged as a result of the collision and had to be towed to Wiarton Marina.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH REFUSING TO PROVIDE BREATH SAMPLE

Stopped for speeding on Hwy 6

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On August 18, 2019 at 7:59 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a (red) car travelling on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped and the officer observed that the driver had consumed alcohol. A breath demand was read for an approved roadside screening device and the driver refused to provide a breath sample. The driver was arrested.

A 22 year old from Owen Sound has been charged with the following offences:

-Failure or refusal to comply with demand, section 320.15(1) Criminal Code of Canada

-Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, section 128 Highway Traffic Act

The accused has been released on an Appearance Notice in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 5, 2019.

Anyone with information on these investigations can call Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.