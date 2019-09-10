151st Wiarton Fall Fair Sept 20-22: Biggest Little Fair in the North

Submitted by Wiarton and District Agricultural Society

The season is changing and that means your ‘biggest little fair in the north’ is coming. The Wiarton and District Agricultural Society is celebrating its 151st year of the Wiarton Fall Fair being held at the Wiarton Community Centre and Bluewater Park on Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22. The theme for 2019 is: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Repurpose in our Rural Environment.

The fair is part of our heritage, providing leadership through communication and encouraging the promotion of a rural way of life. It’s a way to display rural life through livestock competitions, garden produce – not to mention all the delicious fresh baked or preserved food competing for first place!

The 4-H Rabit Show starts at 10am on Saturday, September 21st in the park.



The fair opens on Friday (7-10pm) with the Heavy Horse Pull and Farmer’s Olympics. Saturday (9am-4pm) is jam packed with events like the sheep, cattle and rabbit shows, the Baby show, live music, Antique and Classic car show, Children’s parade, Pet show, and much more. The fair will wrap up on Saturday with a concert of Old Tyme Country Music with Naomi Bristow at the Purple Valley Hall at 7 p.m. More events will continue into Sunday (10am-2pm) with a Celebration of Harvest under the pavilion in Bluewater Park, Wiarton.

Details can be found in the 2019 Fall Fair book, available at the Great Canadian Dollar Store in Wiarton.

Come to the biggest little fair in the north, have fun and support your community!

Contact us at wiartonfallfair@gmail.com or through Facebook @WiartonandDistrictAgriculturalSociety.