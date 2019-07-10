Tobermory’s First Annual Arts, Crafts, And Music Festival

Submitted by Lorraine Campbell



Tobermory’s First Annual (we hope) MAKING WAVES FESTIVAL will make an appearance from 10am-6pm on Saturday August 3rd outdoors on the grounds of The Meeting Place, located on Centennial Drive, just 1 ½ km south of Tobermory.

The Festival will showcase the talents of over two dozen artisans, primarily from the Tobermory area, but also some from further away, as well as a number of local musicians.

There is no admission fee, but donations to The Meeting Place will be gratefully accepted.

Bring your snacks and water bottles, sunhats and smiles. See you there!