IBC, Hawkins-Gignac Foundation Donate CO Detectors to NBP Fire Department

By Marianne Wood



On June 26th members of the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and MPP Bill Walker were on hand to accept a donation of 100 Carbon Monoxide detectors for the Lion’s Head and Tobermory Fire Departments.

The donations were a joint effort between the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation, who are raising awareness about CO poising and helping prevent carbon monoxide tragedies. Over 15,000 CO alarms will be distributed in hopes that even families that may not purchase one due to cost will still able to protect their families from the silent killer.

The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education is constantly trying to educate the public on preventing Carbon monoxide-related deaths. For more information on the foundation visit https://www.endthesilence.ca