Marydale’s Restaurant Hosts Spaghetti Dinner

Submitted by Mackenzie Zevenbergen



Every other year, the grade 7/8 class from B.P.D.S has the opportunity to go to the capital of Canada. Getting the chance to go to Ottawa is an honor and it would not be possible without certain fundraisers, parents, and community members.

This especially includes Marydale and her family restaurant! We were fortunate enough to use Marydale’s Restaurant to host a spaghetti dinner and all the money made from tickets, went towards this trip. It was a huge accomplishment and was a big help.

Grade 7/8, as well as all of B.P.D.S, would like to give a huge thank you to Marydale for helping us along the way!