BPDS Student Project For Zero Hunger Donates To Lion’s Head Food Bank

Submitted by Darlene Myles



Two Grade 7 students at BPDS decided to tackle the goal of Zero Hunger in the world at the Celebrate Success evening at BPDS.

Paityn Handley and Sammie Hess set up a lemonade and goodies booth and asked for donations to the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. Their efforts resulted in a donation of $55.60! This is wonderful for our local food bank as the winter was long and food supplies have dwindled.

Congratulations to these young ladies for their efforts to make a difference in their community!