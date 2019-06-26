Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Garage Sale July 6 & 7

Submitted by Brenda Kearny



FINALLY……..SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO!

It seems as if we wake up almost every morning to rain, cool weather and clouds. We need to remember Little Orphan Annie’s “the sun will come out tomorrow” philosophy. Something to look forward to……wait the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Garage Sale is just around the corner, now there is something to look forward to.

Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7 Lion’s Head will be alive with excitement. Thousands of gently used and much loved articles will be for sale at the arena. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Just a reminder that there was a line up last year that started forming at 7:30 on Saturday morning. Don’t be disappointed, plan to come early and be one of the first to buy that one of a kind item. Coffee, breakfast muffins, peameal bacon on a bun and lots more will be ready in our Café and available to help you wake up to shop!

Last year the Garage Sale raised almost $20,000 through generous donations. All of that money went to support health care for our community by providing much needed equipment and supplies.

When you are completing your spring cleaning this year, or beginning to give your cottage or home a new look, remember the Lion’s Head Auxiliary Garage Sale. We would love to accept your gently used and much loved items. They will help us on the road to success again this year.

You can drop off items Friday July 5 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon at the arena. Come back Saturday or Sunday and purchase that something that you just can’t live without. Remember when dropping off we cannot accept mattresses, paint, propane or gas cans, knives or weapons, magazines or encyclopedias…there will be a list posted outside the arena door to help guide you with your drop off.

We love good furniture, dishes, silver, jewelry, toys, sporting and garden items, tools, pictures, linens, knick knacks, etc. Most items that we do not sell find a home at Value Village or the Salvation Army, the book store, or a furniture reuse. Very little finds its way into the local landfill.

Mark your calendar and save the date: Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7, come have breakfast or lunch, look around and then purchase to your hearts content. All proceeds go to help support your family, friends and neighbors in their hour of need!