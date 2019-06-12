Bruce Peninsula District School News: Annual Celebrate Success Highlights UN Goals, Science Fair Projects, Interactive Displays

Submitted by Matt Pickett



On Wednesday, June 5 Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) held their annual Celebrate Success night where we celebrated our global United Nations goals with a water walk. 25 walkers did 60 laps of the school to start the night, simulating the distance many people in the third world have to travel for clean water at least once a day.

The night also highlighted a display of science fair projects, divisional literacy and numeracy interactive displays, food as part of the Farm to Cafeteria program and lots of fellowship.

Luke Belanger organized the walk as part of his Grade 7 UN goals project. Trustee Thompson enjoyed some baked goods supporting the Ryan’s Well water fund bake sale. BPDS in action!

BPDS students and School Trustee Jane Thompson enjoy some baked goods supporting the Ryan’s Well water fund bake sale.

L-R: Ms Beninger, Ashton Nearingburg, Jake Townson and Mr Ramsay celebrate the completion of the salad bar base by our tech students. This venture is all part of the Farm to Cafeteria grant that BPDS received.

The Wonderful Water Festival: BPDS Grade 4 Class Enjoy Annual Chesley Event

Submitted by Travis (Grade 4) and Mrs Williamson



On Tuesday May 14 the BPDS grade 4 class went to the annual Chesley Water Festival. High school students from all over Grey and Bruce Counties taught students how to use less water, how to avoid pollution and how water systems work such as sewage, drinking water and the water cycle. We enjoyed many games and activities.

Each activity had a cool name and an even better game. I liked one called Where It Goes When I Go because it was about how our sewage system works and how water can be treated.

Some other fun activities were called Go With The Flow, Off I Go, Lather Up, Oil Slick, Use It Or Lose It, The Great Water Race and D.O The Limbo.

Thank you to all the parents who volunteered to guide us all on our adventure!

Secondary Panthers at the 2019 Footprints Conference.

BWDSB Recognized by Terry Fox Foundation for $650,000 in Fundraising

Media Release



Chesley, ON – Schools in Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) are being recognized for their efforts in achieving a remarkable board wide fundraising milestone. Through the many Terry Fox School Run events that schools have coordinated annually, more than $672,350 has been raised to date in supporting the fight against cancer.

To mark this accomplishment, the Terry Fox Foundation has awarded Bluewater District School Board with a $650,000 milestone plaque. These commemorative keepsakes are provided to supporting organizations at every $50,000 interval to highlight their generosity and loyalty to the cause.

Topping the list of schools in funds raised to date are Beaver Valley Community School in Thornbury with more than $204,370 over 14 runs, followed by Arran-Tara Elementary School in Tara with more than $53,100 through 19 runs. In Port Elgin, both Saugeen District Secondary and Port Elgin-Saugeen Central Schools have raised in excess of $28,600 (17 runs) and $20,360 (15 runs), respectively. Walkerton District Community School has totaled more than $23,770 (12 runs), while Hepworth Central Public School has collected over $21,800 (15 runs). Thirty-nine other schools and facilities have also worked hard within their communities to fundraise varying amounts each year.

“We are tremendously proud of the commitment by our schools in Bluewater District School Board, who continue to support a cause that is so important to so many of us. The deep compassion and dedication shown by our students, staff, and families in coordinating Terry Fox School Run events are well reflected in this amazing milestone recognition, which we are thrilled to celebrate,” says Director of Education Alana Murray.