By John Francis

Participants in the annual Chi-Cheemaun Weekend Cardboard Boat Races braved the colder-than-usual waters of Tobermory Harbour. In the closest race of the day, “Minions” barely edged out “Ferndale Flyer” in a photo finish. There was glorious, warm weather for all the Saturday events — boat races, bouncy castles, the JP Johnstone Slow-Pitch Tournament and the evening fireworks display.

The “Emerald Ash Borer” finished the course at the Chi-Cheemaun Weekend Cardboard Boat Races. Many other vessels capsized.