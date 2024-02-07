Reflection on the Year 2023 atThe Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Beige McIntosh,

Food Security Coordinator, The Meeting Place Tobermory

2023 was a big year for The Meeting Place, and we’re excited about all that we have been able to offer to the community. After taking stock of all that took place, we’re taking a moment to share last year’s highlights and acknowledge those who supported us in making them happen.

In 2023:

-We distributed nearly 1,000 Good to Go meal kits, 30% of which were provided for free to families whose ability to access nutritious food is limited by finances.

-We expanded the Tobermory Community Park infrastructure by raising capital funds to build a covered pavilion for events.

-We had our highest ever level of participation in the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Our treasurer completed nearly 100 people’s taxes at no cost to help ensure they would get a timely tax return and avoid interruptions in receiving government benefits.

-We partnered with Public Health on community harm reduction response to substance use, leading to the availability of Naloxone kits upon community request.

-We partnered with the Lion’s Head Good Food Box. Becoming a satellite location for that program, enabling us to bring affordable monthly produce boxes to our northern population.

-We started a Community Learning Garden program that provides free space, supplies and guidance to teach people how to grow food.

-We completed our Housing Initiative Project, working with property owners to complete renovations of 4 long-term accommodation rental homes.

-We raised funds for and completed a feasibility study for an E-bike social enterprise project.

-We resumed the ever popular SOAR Afterschool Program for Kindergarten to Grade 3 students

-We participated in the Tamarack Climate Transitions program to ready our organization to support climate actions in the community.

-We hosted our annual spring concert fundraiser which was enjoyed by the community and supported by many businesses across the Peninsula

Our funders were essential collaborators in all of these accomplishments. We’d like to thank The United Way of Bruce Grey, Grey Bruce Community Foundation, 10C Shared Space (based in Guelph), Government of Canada Community Services Recovery Fund, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and County of Bruce. The Legion Ladies Auxiliary, along with Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary and the Tobermory United Church are annual supporters.

Most of all, we’d like to thank our fantastic volunteer team, who helped us make this all possible. If you’re interested in learning more about any of our programs or becoming involved with The Meeting Place, get in touch!

Email info@tobermorymeetingplace.com, call 519-596-2313 or stop in to see us at 20 Centennial Drive in Tobermory.