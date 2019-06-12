Local Daycare Caregivers Presented with Appreciation Flowers

Principal Matt Pickett (centre) presents flowers of appreciation to Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare leaders Andrea Munn (left) and Karen Watson (right) who recently retired, on behalf of the Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities Committee. We are so thankful for their leadership in keeping our kids safe.
Mrs Karen Kerker (right) presented a small token of appreciation on behalf of the Bruce Peninsula Safe Community Committee to the staff who help get our BPDS youngest learners too and from school each day. Thanks to all the staff of the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre.

