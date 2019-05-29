Annual “I Scrubbed the Tub” Event June 11th at Tobermory Legion

Submitted by Kathy Rehorek, Tobermory Chamber of Commerce



Everyone is invited to join us for the revival of the “I Scrubbed the Tub” event on Tuesday June 11th, 5:30 pm at the Tobermory Legion. Come out and help clean up the community!

Volunteers will be provided with plastic gloves and garbage bags. We will form into groups and each group will be given a specific area to pick up garbage around the Tobermory area.

Divers Den is organizing a dive team to clean up the harbour. If you would like to be involved in scrubbing the bottom of the tub please contact Kelly or Mike at divers@diversden.ca to sign up.

After the event all volunteers are invited back to the Tobermory Legion at 7:30 pm for free pizza and a free drink with a cash bar open if you want a second drink.

We will be accepting donations of a non-perishable food items or some loose change for the Tobermory Food Bank.

Volunteers for the community clean-up can contact Kathy or Jason at info@tobermory.org or call 519-596-2452 to sign up. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free bright green “I Scrubbed The Tub 2019” t-shirt, so be sure to let us know your size.