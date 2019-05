Submitted by Nancy Lajoie



The shovels are in the ground and the plants are being potted. Finally, the weather has cooperated and the volunteers from the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary are busy getting ready for the annual 1001 Perennial Plant Sale.

Save the date of June 8 from 9:30am to 1:30pm to browse and buy. We will be located behind the hospital in Lion’s Head (22 Moore Street). Help support our hospital in Northern Bruce Peninsula”