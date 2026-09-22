Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s Clothing Drive A Resounding Success

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

What a resounding success the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s Clothing Drive was. The weather cooperated beautifully this year which made the experience rather a pleasant one.

Thank you so much to our generous community for dropping off so many wonderful bags of donations. One person who was visiting the area from Welland dropped off ten bags. Thank you very much for using garbage bags to drop off your donations and for considering everyone’s backs by not overloading them. Once again, we were able to stuff two parcel trucks. While the weight of the goods wasn’t available at press time, we are sure that it will be stupendous.

The cool evenings are without a doubt ushering in the autumnal season. Very soon the colours will be changing in earnest and we’ll be thinking about Thanksgiving. In a world that seems a little topsy turvy, at the moment, we on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula have so much for which to be thankful. We are thankful that the generosity of our community allows us to keep health care close to home through your support of our fundraising events. There will definitely be additional events closer to the Christmas season so stay tuned.

In the meantime, have you visited the Bookstore yet? Our bookstore is located in the basement of Christ Church at 55 Main Street in Lion’s Head. As the evenings cool off, now is the perfect time to come on by to check out our amazing collection. We are open on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. until our last day until spring, October 10th on Thanksgiving Weekend. We’ll also be open the day of the Cookie Walk, Saturday, December 5th.

We have a good variety of fiction (mysteries, Canadian authors, historical, sci-fi, westerns, romance, fantasy, children and youth novels, Archie & Jughead comics). We also have a good selection for those who prefer nonfiction; history, politics, business, biographies, self-help, spirituality, arts & crafts, DIY, cookbooks, gardening and sports.

It’s a good time to pick up a few books to have on hand for the colder days when there is more time to cuddle up with some good reads. As always we welcome book donations, but please, no encyclopedias, text books or magazines.

Enjoy the glorious fall season and, as always, we thank you for your support.