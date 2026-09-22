Oktoberfest This Saturday September 26th at Rotary Hall

Family Fun, Food, Music, Beer & More

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Your local Rotary Club and Tagwerk Bier are co-sponsoring/hosting the fourth annual Oktoberfest event at Rotary Hall this coming Saturday, September 26th!

In the afternoon (from 12:00 Noon to 5:30 PM), there will be a parade of the mule-drawn cask-laden wagon through the Village of Lion’s Head ahead of the traditional cask tapping of Oktoberfest draught by Mayor Milt McIver and Rotarian Christian von der Heide (Brewmaster, Tagwerk Bier) outside Rotary Hall.

The beer and food tent will be open throughout the afternoon on the north side of Rotary Hall.

The evening portion of Oktoberfest inside Rotary Hall (7:30 PM to 1:00 AM) will feature the live music of Grey Road 1 band, the ever-popular Beer Stein Hold Contests (one for men and one for women!), and of course plenty of food and drink!

Oktoberfest-themed food this year will include pretzels, sausages, currywurst, sauerkraut and strudel. There will be Tagwerk Biers (featuring the Oktoberfest draught specially crafted for this year’s event!), ciders, wines, coolers and soft drinks.

Some tickets (at $25 each) are still available, but tickets are selling fast so contact any Rotarian or e-mail nbprotary@gmail to get your tickets while they’re still available!

Community Café at Rotary Hall

Come join us for coffee, tea and snacks at the Community Café being held at Rotary Hall, Tuesday through Thursday mornings from 8:00 until noon. These Community Cafés are sponsored and hosted by your local Rotary Club on Tuesdays, Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary on Wednesdays, and Golden Dawn Senior Citizens Home on Thursdays. Please note that these morning Cafés may be cancelled if Rotary Hall renovations are in progress, and any schedule changes will be posted on our facebook page and Club website.

Friday Pub Night at Rotary Hall

Our last Friday Pub Night of the month will be on September 25th, from 7:00 PM until late in the evening. Friday Pub Nights will continue next month on October 9th and 23rd at Rotary Hall. Come join the fun, hope to see you there!