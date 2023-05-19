Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Opens May 20th with 36 Full-Time Vendors

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market, a mainstay on the Lion’s Head social calendar, is back for another season reopening on May 20, 2023. Many long-time favorite vendors are returning for the season. The Market will be open every Saturday starting on Victoria Day weekend until Thanksgiving weekend, from 9 a.m. until noon and until 1 p.m. on the long weekends at “the beach” in and next to the beach pavilion in Lion’s Head.

36 full-time and occasional vendors

Many of the well-known vendors are back at the Market offering community favorites such as fresh baked bread, eggs, handmade chocolates, freshly brewed coffee, craft beer, maple syrup products, BBQ sauces, honey, baked goods, soaps, pottery, woodturning items, lavender products, candles, jewelry and artworks.

There will be a new food vendor – Rkbones Catering – offering gourmet grilled sandwiches, freshly cooked to order.

The ever popular Market Band will be back as well, performing live music in various musical genres every Saturday during the Market hours.

The “Outdoor Canadiana Muskoka Lounge” introduced in 2022 has proved to be popular with Market goers as a place to relax, to listen to music and to socialize. Nathan Monk of Remax will sponsor the chairs again this year.

Charlene Jordan, Market Manager, is pleased that so many of the vendors are returning this year. Jordan is always searching out new local farm producers and welcomes farm producer enquiries on opportunities to participate in the Market.

For more information visit www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/ or check out their facebook page for ALL the latest updates.