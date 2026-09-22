Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Meeting Minutes August 10, 2026

Members Present: Milt McIver, Mayor, Rod Anderson, Deputy Mayor, Todd Dowd, Councillor, Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor, Aman Sohrab, Councillor

Staff Present: Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Chief Administrative Officer, Alexandra Croce, Clerk, Teresa Shearer, Treasurer, Troy Cameron, Public Works Manager, Jack Burt, Fire Chief/CEMC, Cally Mann, Deputy Clerk, Bob Stewart, Committee and Planning Coordinator

1. Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

2. Approval of the Agenda

a. Approval of the Agenda

18-01-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

3. Adoption of the Minutes

a. Re: Council Meeting No. 26-17, July 27, 2026

18-02-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 26-17, July 27, 2026 be approved.

Carried

4. Public Meeting

a. Megan Stansfield, Planner, Bruce County Planning

RE: Zoning By-law Amendment – Z-2026-037 (Marcella)

Mayor McIver welcomed Bruce County Planner Megan Stansfield to the meeting.

Ms. Stansfield provided an overview of Application Z-2026-037 (Marcella).

Council inquired about clarification on the mitigation measures, the need for moving equipment each day and whether the application was peer-reviewed.

Mayor McIver opened the Public Meeting at 1:15 p.m.

Applicant Serge Marcella provided comments regarding the mitigation measures.

There were no comments from members of the public.

Mayor McIver closed the Public Meeting at 1:19 p.m.

Ms. Stansfield left the meeting at 1:20 p.m.

18-03-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives Bruce County Planning report ZBA – Z-2026-037 (Marcella) for information; and

That Council approves Zoning By-law Amendment Z-2026-037 by Serge Marcella and directs staff to bring forward the by-law for adoption at a subsequent meeting.

Carried

5. Delegations

a. Rose Stewart, Trailer Exemption Request

The applicant rescinded their request for a delegation.

b. Brian Woelfle, Coordinator, Tobermory and the NBP Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Strategic Plan

Brian Woelfle, Coordinator, Tobermory and the NBP Chamber of Commerce, provided a summary of the Strategic Plan and outlined the new MAT Strategic Planning Committee will be accepting and reviewing applications for MAT funding support.

c. Sheri Tobin and Dave Flook, Ontario 360 Tours – Proposed Partnership (Via Zoom)

Sheri Tobin provided an overview of the services offered with regards to the promotion of the shoulder seasons in Tobermory.

Council suggested contact be made with the Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce regarding a potential collaboration.

6. Consideration of Agenda Items

Office of the CAO

a. CAO26-11 Six-Month Performance Report – January to June 2026

Council inquired about the number of MFIPPA requests for the year, critical system uptime, statistics from the Let’s Talk NBP platform, capital projects, operating costs and building permit numbers.

18-04-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report CAO26-11 6 Month Performance Report for information.

Carried

b. CAO26-12 Tobermory and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce – Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Strategic Plan

Council inquired about the requirements for adoption of the Strategic Plan.

18-05-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report CAO26-12 Tobermory and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce – Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Strategic Plan for information.

Carried

Clerk’s Department

a. C26-23 Procedural By-law Update

Council inquired about the public recording of the meetings.

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report C26-23 Procedural By-law Update for information; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward an updated by-law to govern the proceedings of Council and Committee meetings of the Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Superseded

18-06-2026

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the motion be amended to add:

“That Council directs staff to amend section 5.55 to permit the use of a recording device by the public during a Council meeting.”

Carried

18-07-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report C26-23 Procedural By-law Update for information; and

That Council directs staff to amend section 5.55 to permit the use of a recording device by the public during a Council meeting; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward an updated by-law to govern the proceedings of Council and Committee meetings of the Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Carried – As Amended

b. C26-24 Concerns at Hobsons Harbour Dr

Council asked about consideration of additional communications regarding the Fire Smart Program to rural landowners, conservation areas, and provincial and federal lands.

18-08-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report C26-24 Concerns at Hobsons Harbour Dr. for information.

Carried

Public Works Department

a. Stephen Cobean, Drainage Superintendent, Cobide Engineering Inc.

BY-LAW 2026-60 and PW26-21 Weigel Farm Crossing, Minor Improvement Report

Council inquired about the engineering costs and possible grant opportunities.

18-09-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report PW26-21 Notice of Final Report for Drain Minor Improvement – Judges Creek Branch ‘E’ – Weigel Farm Crossing, for information;

That Council directs staff to proceed with the project based on the information provided within the Engineer’s Report; and

That By-law 2026-60 to Adopt the Engineer’s Report regarding the Weigel Farm Crossing, Judge’s Creek Branch ‘E,’ Minor Improvement Drain Project is given a first and second reading, and provisionally passed.

Carried

Building Department

a. BD26-13 Lift Holding Zone (H)– 133 Eagle Road

18-10-2026

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report BD26-13 Lift Holding Zone (H) – 133 Eagle Road for information; and

That the removal of the Holding “H” zone requested by Mr. Joshua David Lyons & Ms. Jada Michelle Mielhausen of the properties legally described as Plan 590 Lot 53, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula be approved, and;

That Council directs staff to bring forward a by-law to lift the Holding “H” zone.

Carried

b. BD26-14 No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement

18-11-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report BD26-14 for a No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement information; and

That Council authorizes the Mayor and Clerk to enter into a No Demand for Services Agreement for the property legally described as Plan 590 Lot 53 and located at 133 Eagle Road.

Carried

c. BD26-15 Tent and Trailer Exemption Explanation

18-12-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report BD26-15 Tent and Trailer Exemption Explanation for information.

Carried

Fire Department

a. FD26-05 Sole Source Purchase for Diesel Exhaust Filtration Units

Council inquired about the use of equipment and possible grant opportunities.

18-13-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report FD26-05 Sole Source Purchase for Diesel Exhaust Filtration Units for information; and

That Council waives Section 5.2 Informal Quotation Purchases $30,000 to $60,000 of Bylaw 2023-38 Purchasing Policy, and;

That Council authorizes the Fire Chief to enter into an agreement with Air Technology for $48,094.00 plus HST for the Lion’s Head Fire Hall, and;

That Council authorizes the Fire Chief to enter into an agreement with Air Technology for $40,641.00 plus HST for the Tobermory Fire Hall.

Carried

7. Committee Minutes

a. Drainage Committee

Council inquired about the letter from the angle ditch from the Biosphere Association.

b. Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board

8. Correspondence – for information

Government News and Releases

a. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, First Quarter Gaming Revenue Payment to Hanover, 2026

b. Paul Vickers MPP, Ontario Investing $7 million in Seniors Community Grants, 2026

9. Other Business

Councillor Dowd asked about increased public education and communication regarding the Fire Smart program.

10. Reading of By-laws

a. BY-LAW 2026-61 Being A By-Law of the Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to Appoint Citizens to the Bruce County Joint Compliance Audit Committee for the 2026 to 2030 Term of Council

b. BY-LAW 2026-62 Being A By-Law to Delegate Certain Powers and Duties during a “Lame Duck” Period in 2026

c. BY-LAW 2026-63 Being a By-law to Amend By-law No. 2002-54, as amended, being the Comprehensive Zoning By-law as it relates to the Removal of the Holding (H) Zone Provision – Plan 590 Lot 53; 133 Eagle Road, within the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

d. BY-LAW 2026-64 – Being A By-Law of the Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to confirm the proceedings of the Council meeting held on August 10, 2026.

e. Reading of By-laws

18-14-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the listed by-laws be given a first, second, and third reading, and finally passed.

Carried

11. Adjournment

a. Motion to Adjourn

18-15-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the meeting adjourns at 2:15 p.m.

Carried

Original signed by Mayor, Milt McIver and Clerk, Alexandra Croce