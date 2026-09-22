Sheatre Presents “Remembering Gladys Ryan” at The Meeting Place October 7th 

Submitted by Sara Tulloch

and David Sereda

“Remembering Gladys Ryan” is a new play by theatre group Sheatre about love, power, abuse – and finding a way out. A showing of this play will be held at The Meeting Place Tobermory, 20 Centennial Drive on Wednesday, October. 7th at 2pm. It is free to attend, but please RSVP to info@tobermorymeetingplace.com or 519-596-2313 by Thursday, October 1st.

Hard topics are very often not discussed. Let’s bring abuse into the light.

Abuse isn’t age exclusive. Abuse doesn’t retire. But people of any age can learn how to find a way out. Between 2014 and 2022, intimate partner violence between seniors increased by 42% (Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario). Think about that for a minute….42%.

What can we do to help stop this trend? Let’s talk about it. And – let’s play out ways to strengthen how we can stop it.

The play will be followed by a Q & A led by Angela Yenssen, Staff Lawyer, Elder Law Project of Rural Southwestern Ontario and psychotherapist Martha Aitkin.

“Remembering Gladys Ryan” is supported by the Grey Bruce Community Legal Clinic and Grey Bruce Elder Abuse Prevention Network, with funding from New Horizons for Seniors, Community Foundation Grey Bruce, the Ontario Arts Council and Ron Todd & Associates IG Wealth Management.