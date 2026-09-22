Time To Sign Up For Food Bank Thanksgiving Hampers

Submitted by Linda Godhue

The Tobermory Food Bank has been distributing Hampers for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter for the past 18 years. The purpose being that everyone should be able to enjoy a holiday meal, no matter their circumstances. With the cost of groceries increasing so much in the past few years, it is harder for some to enjoy a traditional holiday meal as the majority of us do.

If you are requiring a Thanksgiving Hamper from the Tobermory Food Bank, you will need to register. You can register at the Food Bank at The Meeting Place during regular Food Bank hours -Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. Or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333.

The Hampers will be distributed on Tuesday October 6th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will not be regular Food Bank Hours that Tuesday. The next regular Food Bank day will be Tuesday October 13th.

Again, the generosity of the community enables us to have the Hampers available. Thank you to all those who support our work assisting those most in need. Please visit our website tobermoryfoodbank.ca to learn more about our work or how to donate.

If you have any questions regarding the Hampers or any question about the Food Bank, please call Linda at 519-596-2333.