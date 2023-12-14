Lion’s Head Musicians Donate $2,000 To Local Food Banks

Submitted by Rod Layman

Lion’s Head and area musicians had a busy year at the Saturday Farmers’ Market and running the Friday evening Harbourside Music series. Visitors and community members donated substantially through the season, helping to cover expenses, including offer of a modest payment to the Friday evening performers.

Thanks to this support, we have ended the season with a surplus of $2,000, to split between the Lion’s Head and Tobermory food banks. Darlene Myles (Lion’s Head) and Jennifer Dewey (Tobermory) are seen in the photo receiving the donations. They report that the food banks have never been more needed than right now.

We invite all of you to join us with your own donations if you can – maybe even match us!