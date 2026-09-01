Wiarton & District Fall Fair Returns September 18 & 19

Submitted by Jenna Mast

The sights, sounds and traditions of the Fall Fair will return to Wiarton this September as the Wiarton & District Agricultural Society welcomes the entire Peninsula to the Wiarton & District Fall Fair, September 18 and 19, 2026, at the Wiarton Arena and Bluewater Park.

The festivities begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies at the Ball Diamond, followed by the always popular Horse Pull and Log Skid. The evening will continue in the Arena with the crowning of the Ambassador and friendly competition during the Farmers Olympics, featuring the bale throw, log saw, nail drive and crowd favourite cattle chip flip.

The Fair gets underway again Saturday at 9 a.m. with a full day of activities, including the Light Horse Show, Baby Show, Sheep Shearing Competitions and Heavy Horse Show.

Live music will fill the fairgrounds throughout the afternoon with performances by Night Train Blues Band, McGregor Two and Midnight Blue.

There will be plenty to keep fairgoers of all ages entertained, including the Mini Farmers Olympics, kids’ parade and pet show, bouncy castle, mini golf, kids’ tractor pull and everyone’s favourite, the mechanical bull. From noon to 3:30 p.m., Hands On Exotics will bring a variety of exciting animals for families to see and learn about.

A food booth will be available both Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $10, with children 12 and under admitted free.

“The Fair is about celebrating our agricultural roots and traditions,” says Wiarton & District Agricultural Society President Doug Thompson. “It’s a great opportunity for family, friends and neighbours to gather and enjoy all that the Fall Fair has to offer.”

The Agricultural Society is always looking for volunteers. Whether someone has a few hours to lend a hand during fair weekend or would like to become involved throughout the year, new volunteers are always welcome.

For the complete schedule and updates leading up to fair weekend, follow the Wiarton & District Agricultural Society on Facebook.