Council Rejects Restrictions on Citizens Recording Meetings

Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

A draft Procedural By-law was presented to Council for review during the August 10 Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council Meeting with changes to agenda format, addressing electronic meetings, and restricting people from entering the “council horseshoe” (council’s seating area) without permission.

Councillor Aman Sohrab questioned Section 5.55 of the draft by-law which stated, “The use of video or audio recording equipment or devices by members of the public or media during a meeting is not permitted. Any person found to be recording a meeting may be directed by the Chair to immediately cease recording or leave the meeting. Failure to comply with such direction may result in the individual being removed from the meeting.”

“Since we’re recording them anyways, I don’t see why it would be an issue for someone else to record too,” explained Councillor Sohrab. “If someone like the media was here, why would we restrict them from recording?” he asked.

The clerk said that allowing the public to record meetings varies in other municipalities and there is no “gold standard.” Further, she noted that not all municipalities livestream or record their meetings at all.

“I’m just not sure how I feel about restricting a public meeting,” said Councillor Sohrab.

Councillor Golden stated, “I tend to agree with Aman…we’re open to the public, I have no problem with people recording the meeting.”

A February 2, 2026, article published by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms states that The Town of Whitby amended its by-law restricting members of the public from recording open council and committee meetings following a legal warning that its recording ban violated freedom of expression protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The issue arose after a local resident was prevented from recording her own delegation during a meeting.

Ombudsman Ontario’s Open Meeting Guide shares tips for local municipalities: “Record the meeting, including all decisions, by taking minutes, and preferably also by recording audio or video; For electronic meetings, provide access instructions (including a link), monitor broadcast quality throughout the meeting, and have a plan to stop the meeting if there are technical issues; and Make a commitment to open government and to promoting transparency, accountability and accessibility.”

Council directed the clerk to remove Section 5.55 of the draft by-law restricting public recordings.

Mayor Criticizes Intense Restrictions on Stokes Bay Property

Council reviewed a planning application presented by Bruce County Planner Megan Stansfield proposing to sever three 1-acre parcels from 220 Tamarac Road. A zoning by-law amendment is required to address a reduced frontage of 32m and designate building envelopes. The land has already undergone an environmental impact study, archeological assessment and lot grading plan.

Six mitigation measures were listed posing restrictions on the land to prevent harm to the Massasauga Rattlesnake. Land outside the building envelope must remain undisturbed allowing one 1m pathway to the water’s edge. Decks, docks, and boathouses will be prohibited because the lots are within a provincially significant wetland.

Mayor Milt McIver said this is the second time he has seen a requirement for all machinery to be removed from the site daily, which he described as “pretty impractical” and “hard to understand the rationale because vehicles are parked there all the time.”

Applicant, Serge Marcella, spoke to the numerous restrictions placed on the parcel following a 2.5-year process. “There’s a microscope on this little piece of property like it’s some special snake habitat when in reality it’s on a corner with two bordering roads,” he said. “I’m not sure why I can’t park a vehicle on the property but 5ft away the Municipality created a parking lot there for people to fish at the causeway.” He continued to express his frustration with deck and dock restrictions and limits to future families wanting to enjoy the waterfront.

“We’re supposed to be reducing red tape, but it’s not happening,” voiced the mayor.

The planner will contact the ecologist and relay Council’s concerns with the mitigation measures/restrictions.

Chamber of Commerce Establishes MAT Strategic Plan

Council received a Strategic Plan from the Tobermory and NBP Chamber of Commerce presented by Coordinator Brian Woelfle. The plan includes stipulations and guidelines for applications from community members to receive MAT funds for tourism projects.

A Facebook post from the Chamber on August 12 reads, “We are now accepting applications for MAT Grant funding from businesses and organizations for tourism-related events. For information on how to apply, email chamber@tobermory.com”

A 2023 agreement between the MNBP and Chamber notes that 50% net proceeds from MAT collections will be given to the Chamber. Some of the Chamber’s priorities are to increase visitors to the area, enhance NBP’s national and international profile, support tourism product development and industry growth in NBP, and increase shoulder season tourism into spring and fall.

Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden said, “It looks like this document is going to put some money where we really need it in trying to extend the season and extend the focus of tourism.”

A pitch from Ontario 360 Tours proposed the company would produce a virtual tour video highlighting locations in Tobermory representing “the city’s best offerings” for $2,500. Councillor Golden asked that the video focus on other important areas in NBP, not just Tobermory, and asked the Chamber to become involved in the initiative.