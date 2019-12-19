Stained Glass Workshop January 9th

Submitted by Jane Greenhouse

Have you always wanted to try your hand at stained glass? On Thursday evening, January 9th at 6:00pm Sheila Peacock and Jane Greenhouse will be teaching an introduction to stained glass at The Meeting Place in Tobermory. This is the copper foil method of stained glass. We will provide everything that you need to create a sun-catcher.

On this evening we will teach you how to transfer the pattern to the glass, to cut the glass, grind it ready for foiling, foiling the pieces, soldering the pieces together and which patina to choose. Then, after polishing your creation, it will be ready to take home.

As a winter special, for the Tobermory friends who were working when we offered this class before, the cost will be only $30.00. The class size is limited to 8 people so register early at pjanegee@gmail.com