The Heat Is On at the Pig Roastat The Park on September 19

Submitted by Amanda Andino Rodriguez and Noreen Steinacher

The 11th Annual Pig Roast at The Park will feature a little friendly competition between Jose Rodriguez and fellow Hardwick Cove cottager Edgar Giron, along with Edgar’s enthusiastic “Pipes Crew.” Each team will bring its own cooking style, seasonings and pig-roasting know-how as they compete for good-natured bragging rights. Guests can look forward to watching the teams at work, enjoying plenty of delicious food and comparing the finished results.

We’re hoping to invite a panel of local celebs to cast a vote for their favourite as part of the fun. The competition is all in good spirits and promises to add a lively new element to this year’s gathering.

This is an outdoor community event at the Tobermory Community Park, 20 Centennial Drive Tobermory, Saturday September 19, 5-10pm.

Everyone is welcome. It might be a little cool so bring your sweaters and your appetite.

Admission is by donation at the entrance tent. This includes your BBQ pork dinner with salads and sides and a fabulous corn boil (we try to serve dinner at 6pm). Beer, wine, coolers and pop will be for sale at this licenced event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets; get cozy as you listen to a great selection of live local music. If you arrive a little early, you can check out our two cook-off teams as they each prepare their pig roasts for the dinner.

Parking is at the Meeting Place parking lot; St. Edmunds School parking lot and on the north side of Centennial Drive. Please look for parking signs and obey the parking directors. We want everyone to stay safe.

The Pig Roast At the Park is co-hosted by And Rod Contracting and The Meeting Place Tobermory with all proceeds going to The Meeting Place. There are also a large number of businesses contributing to the event and its success. See you there.