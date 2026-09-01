Lion’s Head Legion Honouring Local Soldiers with Commemorative Banners

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

1st VP, Public Relations

Legion 202 is proud to say that we should have twenty commemorative banners of local soldiers to put up after Thanksgiving in Lion’s Head. The intent is to write a few words about the names and faces you will be seeing.

Private John Gilbert lived in Roscrae Tipperary County in Ireland and came to Canada as an orphan at age 21. He found lodgings with the Davis family on what is now The Bury Road and worked on a neighbouring farm. He married Ella Peer in 1936. After the second world war started he applied to enlist locally but was turned down due to hearing loss in one ear. He made his way to London ON where he was able to enlist with the Royal Canadian Regiment. At the battle of Ortona in Italy he was badly wounded with a serious hip and leg injury and wasn’t released from hospital until four years later in 1947. His daughter Vera Osborne lives in the area and is proud to keep his memory alive with a banner.

Once a month we hold a Veterans Coffee that is open to Veterans and currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and First Responders.

Our free weekly Tai Chi classes are Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 am. This is open to the public so if you’re interested just come out a few minutes early, and bring a dry pair of shoes with you. The focus of the moves are to stretch, improve balance, and of course, have fun. This is not a “hot” workout so casual wear is fine.

Our address is 6 Hellyer Road. Contact me at branch202pro@gmail.com for more information about our Branch.

~ Lest we forget ~

Roast Beef and Fish Fry Dinners Bring Together Community and Supporters

Submitted by Karin Webb,

Treasurer/Meal Co-ordinator

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 hosted a successful Roast Beef Dinner on July 7, 2026, and Fish Fry Dinner on August 11, 2026. Both events brought together members, guest, and community supporters for an evening of fellowship and community engagement.

Tyler Hayes generously supplied our great beef and Rick Frets the amazing white fish. Garden in Thyme donated the delicious dinner rolls.

The dinners would not have happened without all the volunteers who donated time, dedication, and hard work. Your willingness to help and support our Legion has made a meaningful difference and contributed greatly to our success.

Special thanks to Susan Uren, your kindness, commitment, and positive spirit inspire us all. We truly appreciate everything you have done and are grateful for your invaluable contributions.