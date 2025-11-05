5th Annual Holiday Merchant Tour November 13, 14, 15

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The highly popular Merchant Tour now in its fifth year, encourages shoppers to explore over 16 local business establishments. This year there are a few new locations added to the route. As always, there is the opportunity to win great prizes at all participating stores.

The Merchant Tour is a great event to shop locally, support local small businesses, find out about new products, discover hidden gems, try samples and get gift ideas.

Organizer Charlotte Chinn says “this event is about exploring our community, discovering unique products and services and making it easier to look locally for gifts. Spend a few minutes visiting the shops you pass every day; meet the people behind them and support businesses that make the Bruce Peninsula special.”

Go online at Looklocally.ca/Tour to see the list of participating merchants. Please check the operating hours of the individual merchants. Each merchant will offer promotions and/or special offers. Remember to enter door prizes at each location visited, no purchase necessary.

Pop-up shop on 14/15 November

On 14 and 15 November there will be a pop-up shop with 10 local vendors, offering a range of handmade and speciality items. This year the pop-up shop is located in Ferndale at 2825 Highway 6 (in the same building as Peninsula Thrift Store). Visit the pop-up store and enter a ballot to win a night’s accommodation at a cottage courtesy of Grey Bruce Cottages.

Opening hours for the pop-up shop: Friday 4 – 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.