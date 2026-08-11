56th Annual Bruce Peninsula Art Show Sees Best Sales Year Ever

Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

One of the largest art shows in the region, the Bruce Peninsula Art Show is held annually in Lion’s Head on the Civic Holiday weekend. All of the artists participating in the show are permanent or seasonal residents of Grey or Bruce County. Organizers say 2026 was its best year ever in terms of sales of artwork.

During 31 July to 3 August 2026, two rooms at the Bruce Peninsula District School were transformed into high-end galleries. Forty-four artists displayed their original works of art, photography, paintings and fabric artworks in Gallery 1. Gallery 2 showcased reproduction prints, cards, jewelry, woodworking and pottery from 27 artists.

A special exhibit “Artful Echoes” by the Bruce Peninsula Society of Artists was new this year. Participating artists drew inspiration for their submission from a series of three photographs taken by local artist/photographer Brenda Kerton. Art patrons were invited to nominate their favorite artwork for the “People’s Choice Award”. The winners are: Anita Penman – Coffee; Sylvia Elliott – Butterfly; and Lin Souliere – Nest. Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo Photo L-R: Art patrons Barbara, Kathy, Lin and Chris visit the Bruce Peninsula Art Show.

Eligible students invited to apply for bursary

The Art Show offers bursaries to graduating high school students of the Bluewater District School Board. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of art works and donations go towards funding the Bursaries. The 2026 recipient of the Bursary is Daniella Connolly.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a high level of talent in their work and plan to pursue post secondary studies in Fine Arts.