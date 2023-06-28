Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce Plan Three Regional Classic Car Tours

Media Release

Following upon the successes of the past three years, Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce have planned three activities for Classic Car owners throughout the summer of 2023. Members of the public are invited to all of these events for a walk down an automotive memory lane but this show can come to you. Each event starts with a tour around specified back roads and viewers can simply bring out the lawn chairs and watch the procession.

Crime Stoppers will host a 50/50 Draw at all events. There is no admission fee for any of these events but donations will be gratefully accepted by Crime Stoppers. Donations over $20 are receiptable.

South Bruce County Classic Tour and Show – June 25, 2023

All roads will lead to Paisley as the South Bruce County Classic Car Tour will invite drivers to tour the back roads, farms, rolling hills, and villages of south central Bruce County. Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce will host a stationary car show at the Paisley Palace Park starting at 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This event will include a 1:00 PM shotgun start from Owen Sound, Sauble Beach, Port Elgin, Kincardine, and Paisley. At all locations Crime Stoppers volunteers will be handing out route maps for participants.

The Bruce Peninsula Classic Car Run – August 13, 2023

Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce will host their annual Bruce Peninsula Run and Classic Car Show. Classic and hobby cars will gather at Owen Sound, Port Elgin, Sauble Beach, Wiarton, and Lion’s Head and move out on a shotgun start at 1:00 PM on various routes around Northern Bruce Peninsula. Crime Stoppers volunteers will have route maps for participants. All routes will end off at the Wiarton Keppel International Airport for an afternoon stationary show that will last until around 5:00 PM.

The Keppel Classic Colour Tour – September 24, 2023

The third annual Keppel Classic Colour Tour will be hosted by Crime Stoppers. A 1:00 P.M. shotgun start from Sauble Beach, Wiarton, Owen Sound, and Port Elgin will take Classic Car enthusiasts on a fall colour tour of old Keppel Township in the Municipality of Georgian Bluffs. Maps supplied by Crime Stoppers volunteers at all locations will show several scenic routes that guarantee spectacular scenery of the forests, cliffs, and waters around this most colourful part of Ontario. All routes will end off at the Wiarton Keppel International Airport for an afternoon stationary show that will last until around 5:00 PM.

Crime Stoppers: A community crime fighting multiplier for over 35 years

Crime Stoppers is a community based program that combines members of the public, media, and police in a co-operative effort to solve crime. Crime Stoppers encourages people to call our toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS, (8477) phone number or submit a secure Web Tip with information about any criminal activity in their communities. The information shared is forwarded anonymously to law enforcement investigators.

Crime Stoppers is a group of concerned citizens comprised of a Volunteer Board of Directors. This Board administers the program, controls and raises funds, and manages the payment of rewards to Tipsters. Crime Stoppers is incorporated as a charitable organization and therefore all cash donations are tax deductible.

Citizens who supply tips will not be asked, or expected, to identify themselves, and they will not have to appear in court – Crime Stoppers call takers and the police will not know who you are!

To keep up to date on these events go to the Facebook page of Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce or the web page at crimestop-gb.org. You may also get much more information through the new TIPSTER Magazine, downloadable at the Crime Stoppers web page.

Weekly Car Shows at Sauble Beach

Sauble Beach Sunset Cruisers, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce, will be hosting a weekly classic car show at Sauble Beach on Tuesday evenings from June 13th until September 12th, 2023. Each event will commence at 6:00 PM and last until sunset.

The events will include a road closure on Main Street at Second Avenue in Sauble Beach and include Lakeshore Boulevard from Main Street north to Paisley Lane. This area will display a wide range of classic motor vehicles and include hot rods, hobby cars, and special interest vehicles.

Entertainment will be supplied on most evenings and Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce will end the evening with a 50/50 Draw.

On evenings with inclement weather there will be a moving display of classic cars leading west on Main Street, north on Lakeshore Boulevard, and returning the same route to the Sauble Beach Community Centre.