“Just the Tip” Charity Motorcycle Ride/Poker Run August 17

By Martha Aitkin, Bruce Peninsula Press

On August 17, 2024 the second annual “Just the Tip” Charity Motorcycle Poker Run will kick off from the Hungry Hiker Food Truck parking lot at 7391 Highway 6 (right across from Hoppy’s Gas Bar) in Tobermory at 11am. The fee for riders is $20.00. The Poker Run includes stops at various idyllic locations around the tip of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula. At each stop along the journey riders will get a card for their poker hand from a staff member of Tobermory Primary Place Child Care Centre. The non-profit community child care facility is the worthy recipients of the funds raised by this event.

The winning poker hand prize is $250, second place prize is $150 and third place is $75. The final stop for the ride is the Ferndale Hungry Hiker location.

The charity event concludes in the evening with a hearty meal featuring the Hungry Hiker’s delicious smoked brisket. Yum! Dinner is followed by dancing to live music by the band “Rewired” and a silent auction.

Tickets for the dinner and dance can be purchased at the Hungry Hiker Food Truck or by calling 519 386-1636 for the low price of $30 each. The dinner and dance event includes a cash bar managed by the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Organizers Linda Bain and Connor Rouse raised over $3,000 at the inaugural “Just the Tip” Poker Run in 2023. They are expecting to double that amount with the 2024 event.

Remember, kick-stands up at 11am on Saturday, August 17th at the Hungry Hiker Food Truck in Tobermory!