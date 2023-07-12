Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula Presents 5 Scholarships

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

For many years, our Rotary Club has been proud to present up to five scholarships annually to graduating students from the local high school, to support and help them pursue their post-secondary studies in many different fields at universities, community colleges, and trades and related apprenticeship programs. This year, Rotary presented five scholarships to graduating students from Bruce Peninsula District School at the Secondary Graduation ceremony held Thursday, June 29 at the School. There were a total of 30 graduates in this year’s class, including twelve Ontario Scholars (those having achieved grade averages of 80 percent or higher in their final year of high school).

This year’s Rotary scholarship recipients include:

Chloe Cameron (right) received the Rotary ‘Highest Academic Proficiency’ Scholarship, presented by Rotarian Rob Hiscott (left). This scholarship goes to the graduating student with the highest Grade 12 average as determined by the School.

• Chloe Cameron received the Rotary ‘Highest Academic Proficiency’ Scholarship for $1,000, presented by Rotarian Rob Hiscott. This scholarship goes to the graduating student with the highest Grade 12 average as determined by the School. Chloe will pursue a B.A. in Political Science and English at Western University in the fall.

• Mackenzie Zevenbergen received the Rotary ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship for $1,000, presented by Club President Catherine Henderson. This scholarship is awarded to a student involved with extracurricular and volunteer activities which exemplify the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’. Mackenzie will initially enter the Personal Support Worker (PSW) course, before pursuing further post-secondary studies.

Mackenzie Zevenbergen (right)received the Rotary ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship, presented by Club President Catherine Henderson (left).

• Sydney McArthur received the Keith Hopkinson Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, also presented by Club President Catherine Henderson. This scholarship goes to a student pursuing post-secondary studies in a medical, health or related field – this is an endowed scholarship which Rotary regularly ‘tops up’ with funds from our local fundraising activities and memorial donations whenever a Rotarian or Friend of Rotary passes away. Sydney will enter the Paramedic Program at Lambton College in the fall.

• Blake Hellyer received the J.C. Buckley Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, presented by Rotarian Bob Spearing. This scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing post-secondary studies in power engineering or a trades-related apprenticeship program – this is also an endowed scholarship which Rotary regularly ‘tops up’ with funds from our local fundraising activities. Blake will be doing a co-op work term with Bruce Power, and will receive his scholarship when he enrols in a post-secondary trades program.

Tamieka Eby (right) received the Mary Cameron Scholarship for ‘Most Improved Student’, presented by Rotarian Doug Embleton (left).

• Tamieka Eby received the Mary Cameron Scholarship for ‘Most Improved Student’ for $1,000, presented by Rotarian Doug Embleton. This scholarship is awarded to the student who has demonstrated the most improvement in their high school studies, as selected by the School. Tamieka will enter the Culinary Arts Program at Georgian College in Barrie this fall.

• Rotary congratulates all five scholarship recipients, along with all the graduates of the Class of 2023 from Bruce Peninsula District School, wishing them well in all future endeavours!

Rotary’s Second Pancake Breakfast of 2023

Many thanks to everyone who came out for our Canada Day weekend Pancake Breakfast held on Sunday, July 2nd down at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach! The weather was beautiful down by the beach, and over 250 people came out for a delicious breakfast of pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausages, hash browns, orange juice and coffee. Thanks as well to the Friends of Rotary who help Rotarians hold our Pancake Breakfasts, from cooking food on our grills, to serving hungry customers passing down the line!

Thanks as well to our continuing generous corporate and individual sponsors for their contributions towards our Pancake Breakfasts! These sponsors include Russell and Abby Miners (Miners’ Maple Products), Trace MacKay and Steve Woeller (Terrapin Social Finance), Pat Boyle Concrete, Dr. Pat Duronio, Rick Paciej and Kathy Austin, Barbara Dirckx (RE/MAX Grey-Bruce Realty Inc.), Leroy Dirckx (Atlas World Real Estate Corp.), David Hosken, Howard James, Wilfred Laman (Lion’s Head Beach Motel), Dr. Dave Thomson, Tiffany Embleton and Dan Jorritsma. Our generous Pancake Breakfast sponsors help us offset our breakfast expenses, the costs of putting on these breakfasts, allowing Rotary to have more money to put towards our various local community projects.

Rotary volunteers serve up another successful Rotary Pancake Breakfast held Sunday, July 2nd at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach.

Our next Rotary Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for the Sunday of the August holiday weekend, to be held again at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach. More details to follow in the next Rotary article to appear in Bruce Peninsula Press. We hope to see you there!