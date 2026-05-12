Health Care Then and Now: Reflections from Dr. George Harpur

Submitted by Wendy Caron

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary continues its 2026 Health and Wellness Speakers Series on Wednesday, May 27th with a presentation by Dr. George Harpur on The Evolution of Health Care on the Peninsula.

Dr. Harpur has witnessed many changes in the provision of health services in Ontario over his 61 years in practice. In this talk, he will help those on the Peninsula better understand the factors that have shaped the current state of health care. It is hoped that a clearer understanding will lead to more effective use of services, greater cooperation and support, and ultimately better outcomes for all participants in the system—providers, volunteers, patients, and the community as a whole.

Please join us for what promises to be an informative, insightful and engaging conversation with Dr. Harpur.

When: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 6PM.

Where: Parks Canada Visitors Centre, 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd. Tobermory.

This is a free event with light refreshments provided.