SMART Classes Help Community Members Stay Active and Connected

Submitted by Donna Hambleton,

SMART volunteer leader

Senior community members are improving their strength, balance and mobility thanks to a series of low-impact exercise classes led by Kim Tilmans, a SMART and Falls Prevention instructor in Lion’s Head. SMART stands for Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together.

The SMART program offers participants a welcoming environment to stay physically active while also connecting with others in the community. Through guided exercises designed to be safe and accessible, participants work on maintaining mobility and reducing the risk of falls.

Beyond the physical benefits, the classes also provide a valuable social opportunity. Participants are able to meet new people, share experiences and support one another in maintaining healthy, active lifestyles.

The program is offered through VON and is fully funded, meaning there is no cost for participants to attend.

Those interested in joining the SMART classes can contact the Owen Sound VON office for more information (519-376-5895 Ext. 1 or email at gbsmart@von.ca)

Community members who would like to support the program are also encouraged to get involved as volunteers. Training and support are provided at no cost, and no previous experience is required—only a desire to help others become more physically active.