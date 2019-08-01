New Summer Festival MAKING WAVES August 3rd Over 24 Artisans & Local Performers

Submitted by Lorraine Campbell

Tobermory’s new summer festival is coming AUGUST 3rd to the community park grounds at The Meeting Place, on Centennial Drive just 1½ km south of Tobermory off Highway 6.

Over 24 artisans will be showing off their handmade items: paintings, books, furniture, wooden décor items, organic beauty products, fabric arts, hemp clothing, jewelry, walking sticks, wood lathe turned bowls, whimsical litter critters, river tables, pottery, photography, maple syrup products, weaving, leather bags, children’s activities – come and explore the products of The Bruce.

While some vendors may use Visa, most will be cash only.

And while you browse, you can enjoy the sounds of music all afternoon. Musicians will include the Lion’s Head Street Band, the Jazzmatics, Holly McLachlan, the Drumtellers, the Jazz Boys, and the Dirt Road Divas. New Orleans jazz, psychedelic folk, African rhythms, country, pop – there’s a sound for every taste.

The gates open at 10am, and admission is by donation. Parking is limited, but there will be A SHUTTLE BUS running regularly starting at 10am from the Community Centre in Tobermory to the Festival grounds.

Bring your water bottles, snacks, sunhats, smiles….and don’t forget to bring your cash!

Let’s see you at MAKING WAVES!