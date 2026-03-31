Pub Nights at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head Continue April 10 & 24

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotary will continue to host Pub Nights at Rotary Hall, with two scheduled for the month of April – Fridays, April 10th and April 24th, starting at 7:00 PM and running through the evening. We recently hosted four fun Pub Nights at Rotary Hall – two in February, two in March – which were well-attended, including a number of players from the Lion’s Head Pickleball Club after their Friday night games at Bruce Peninsula District School gymnasium.

For upcoming Pub Nights, a variety of snacks – including flatbread pizzas, sandwiches, potato chips – will be available each evening in addition to a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Once the perimeter railing has been installed on the recently-constructed concrete patio outside the front of Rotary Hall, we hope to expand our Rotary events such as Pub Nights with outside seating, once the weather improves!

Earth Day Event – April 22nd

Your local Rotary Club and Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) will be co-sponsoring an Earth Day Event at Rotary Hall on Wednesday, April 22nd. More details about this special event will be printed in the Rotary article in the next issue of Bruce Peninsula Press!

Sunday Coffee Socials Finished for Season

During the winter months of 2026 – from early-January to the end of March – your local Rotary Club hosted twelve Sunday Coffee Socials at Rotary Hall. Rotary thanks everyone who came out to participate in our Coffee Socials this winter, with attendance generally ranging between 20-30 people most Sundays. Rotarians prepared delicious home-made soups and desserts for these events, and other snacks along with hot beverages were available during each of these Coffee Socials.

We co-sponsored (with Bruce Peninsula Environment Group – BPEG) ‘Seedy Sunday’ on March 8th which included a seed exchange and pop-up sale, as part of our Coffee Social on that day! Members of the new group ‘Mahjongg Mavericks’ also came out and played some Mahjongg during several Coffee Socials – a reminder that anyone interested in playing Mahjongg can drop by Rotary Hall Monday afternoons beginning at 1:00 PM.

We hope to continue the tradition of hosting Sunday Coffee Socials next winter, as an opportunity for casual conversation, catching up over warm beverages and delicious snacks during the cold winter months, and hope to see you then!