Let’s Talk Lunch & Learn Events Connect Local Speakers and Community

Submitted by Sharron Colter Program Coordinator for NBP CSAAC

On Friday March 20 we had an excellent first Let’s Talk Lunch and Learn “Environmentally Age Friendly Initiative on the Northern Bruce Peninsula” event at the Lion’s Head Legion, with five panelists discussing eco friendly initiatives in North Bruce. The panelists shared different perspectives and programs that relate to a community building a community in an environmentally age friendly lens.

Mark Coleman, Parks and Facilities Manager with the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP), ran through the many efforts being done to both reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles and buildings and those that are planned. Costs up front will be paid off over time by replacing older mechanical systems with new energy efficient versions. From lighting, to heat pumps, to hybrid and electric vehicles, and a new ice surfacing machine, it is mind boggling how much effort has been put in and the amount of work yet to be done.

Glen Estill spoke about his experience with driving an electric vehicle and fielded a number of questions after lunch. The cars are amazingly quiet, can accelerate with instant torque at any speed, and cost a small fraction of what a gas car does to operate. At $1.65 per litre that day, a trip to Owen Sound might cost $20 in gas but only $1 in electricity to charge at home overnight. If you’re out doing errands and need to charge to get home, you don’t need to “fill” but only enough charge to get home. Hybrids still need gas and regular engine maintenance, and they can be heavier and more complex since they use both a gas engine and an electric motor. There are variants of what is called a “hybrid” but the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers the ability to plug in and charge up the smaller battery and drive electric only; the gas engine starts only when the battery needs to be recharged.

Rod Layman of Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) spoke about the Climate Action Plan developed by a committee in 2023. Rod spoke about reducing people’s dependence on fossil fuels to help the environment.

Yvette Roberts spoke about the Bruce Trail Conservancy Peninsula Club and the work of the volunteers.

The fifth panelist, Gerry Tilmans spoke about the ECO friendly projects that the Bruce Men’s Shed has completed on the Bruce Peninsula such as bird and bat houses, boot scrubbers, and planters. The Bruce Men’s Shed members have remodelled the kitchen and the bar area at the Lion’s Head Legion, renewing and reusing the materials already there or donated. The Bruce Men’s Shed is celebrating its third anniversary/birthday. The group meets for coffee on Mondays and model building on Tuesday mornings at the legion.

The participants were served a bountiful lunch prepared by Hellyer’s Foodland. Door prizes from several businesses on the peninsula were drawn at the end of the session. Thank you to Scott’s Home Hardware, Rachel’s Restaurant, the Hungry Hiker and Hellyer’s Foodland for the door prize donations for each of the five series.

There are four more Lunch and Learns planned for the community as listed below. All Lunch & Learn events take place at the Lion’s Head Legion, 6 Hellyer Road.

• Friday April 24 – 11:30am-2:30pm “Lets Talk about Age Friendly Communities” – Emily Kussman, Director of Long Tern Care and The Age Friendly Committee of Bruce County.

• Wednesday April 29 – 10:00am to 1:00pm “Let’s Talk About Housing Options” with Angela Yenssen from the Grey Bruce Community Legal Clinic

• Friday May 22 – 10:00am – 1:00pm “Let’s Talk about Health and Wellness in an Age Friendly Community.”

• Tuesday June 23 – 10:00am – 1:00pm “Let’s Talk about Community and Senior Resources, 211, and the Grey Bruce United Way.”

Thank you to the Seniors Active Living Centres (SALC) community grant, Hellyer’s Foodland for the preparation of the delicious lunches and door prizes, and the NBP CSAAC group for organizing the Lunch and Learn events. An Age-Friendly community is wonderful for all ages.

The upcoming panelists and the speakers on April 24th and 29th, May 22nd, and June 22nd will speak on a different aspect of an Age-Friendly Community. Limit of 40 for each luncheon. Reserve a space with Sharron at 519-793-3473 or dshcolter@eastlink.ca or nbpcsaac@eastlink.ca