Lions Host Annual Broadfoot/Lemcke Memorial Hockey Tournament

Submitted by Lion Secretary Tom Boyle,

Photos Courtesy of Lion Emily Burgess

Once again, the Lions Club hosted the annual Broadfoot/Lemcke Memorial Hockey Tournament. Running from March 13th to 15th, the event kicked off on a storied Friday the 13th, but far from being unlucky, the date marked the start of a perfect “homecoming” weekend at the Lion’s Head Arena.

While the winter outside remained relentless and snowy, the atmosphere inside the rink was nothing but warm. The tournament continues to serve as a gathering for the community, drawing friends and families together to celebrate a shared love for the game and the faithful competitors.

Across the three-day stretch, twelve teams battled it out in three highly competitive divisions. Top honours were ultimately awarded to three divisional champions, with special trophies presented to the tournament’s Best Goalie, Jason Miller and the “Fair Play” Award Trophy to Jed Rusk.

Saturday night the festivities extended well past the final whistle with the annual homecoming dance. The Club’s favourite DJ Mike kept them moving on the dance floor. Throughout the weekend, Lions Club members were the backbone of the event, providing refreshments and ensuring the vibrant, welcoming spirit of the Peninsula was felt by all.